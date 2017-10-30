- Sweden Town Board takes no action on proposed zoning changePosted 4 hours ago
Tops honors veterans and active military with discount on Veterans Day
Tops Friendly Markets has announced that the company will offer military personnel and their immediate families an 11 percent discount off of their grocery bill this Veterans Day.
On Saturday, November 11, Tops Markets will honor an 11 percent discount off a total order to all veterans and immediate family members in the same household, who shop at any Tops location. Customers should present proof of service that they, or an immediate family member are a U.S. Veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to automatically receive an 11 percent discount off of their total purchase that day.
“The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that we are forever grateful,” said Frank Curci, Tops chairman and chief executive officer. “We wanted to support local military personnel by giving back to our associates and customers who have courageously defended our country and made many sacrifices through their military service.”
Provided information
