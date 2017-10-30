Veteran Brockport firefighter re-elected trustee of FASNY Firemen’s Home

Alan C. Way, a 54-year member of the Brockport Fire Department, has been re-elected for his second term to the Board of Trustees of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) Firemen’s Home. The Firemen’s Home is a specialized residential healthcare facility that provides retired volunteer firefighters with rehabilitation and therapy in Hudson, New York.

Way has held many leadership roles in his 54 years of service at the Brockport Fire Department. He has also served as the President of the Volunteer Fire Police Association of the State of New York and President of the Monroe County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

“It has been a great honor to serve on the Board of Trustees of the FASNY Firemen’s Home,” stated Way. “I have worked as a volunteer at my local hospital and care center, which has given me great insight into the operation of health care. I look forward to continuing to serve my community and helping volunteer firefighters.”

Way has served on FASNY’s Public Relations and Fire Police Committees. He is a member of the Western and Northern Central Volunteer Firemen’s Associations and has served on several committees for both organizations.

Way is a Brockport native, a graduate of the Brockport School system and a current Brockport resident. He lives with his wife, Mary, and their two daughters, Kathleen and Michelle, who were inspired by his commitment to his community and have followed their father into the fire service. He also has two granddaughters, Jaimie and Alexa.