Bergen holds first Senior Recognition Day

Dozens of Senior Bergen residents enjoyed the first-ever Village of Bergen sponsored Senior Recognition Day, Saturday, October 28, at the Sage Pavilion in Hartland Park.

Participants were able to visit information tables in the meeting room set up by organizations and businesses which provide services for senior citizens throughout Genesee County, Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay said.

Participants also enjoyed a brunch in the event room and entertainment from the Sweden Senior Singers. Mayor Barclay said Wegmans donated toward the brunch and Pavilion Gift Co. provided a gift for attendees.

“We are thrilled and overwhelmed by the participation,” Mayor Barclay said. Nearly sixty people attended.

Nineteen vendors and businesses took part in the event including the Alzheimer’s Association, Bergen Family Chiropractic, Bergen Meadows Apartments, Care and Crisis Hotline, Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, Red Cross volunteers, the Byron-Bergen Public Library, Bergen First Presbyterian Church, Genesee County Office of the Aging, RTS, Lifespan, and Western New York Health & Human Services.

Karen Hall, program coordinator financial management for Lifespan, said the event provided an opportunity for Senior-focused organizations to reach out to residents.

She said such events provide a way, “we can connect with Seniors (and) get the word out to Seniors.”

Lifespan assists Seniors with numerous services including elder abuse prevention, advocacy for residents of nursing and adult homes, future care planning services and geriatric addictions.

“Seniors are very vulnerable,” Hall said. She noted that currently, due to upcoming changes, there are numerous instances of Medicare fraud. She warned Seniors not to respond to phone calls about Medicare. “We help Seniors protect themselves,” she said.

Hall also had information available on programs and services made possible by the Rochester Area Community Foundation’s Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging in Genesee County which provides financial management, handyman, home visitation, Library Services (SAGE), recreation and transportation services to Genesee County residents who are 60 years of age and older at no cost or low cost.