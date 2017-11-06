Don't miss
- On the ballot for Election Day 2017Posted 13 hours ago
- Spencerport Chihuahua goes viralPosted 14 hours ago
- Wegmans introduces tool to help consumers navigate Medicare Part DPosted 14 hours ago
- FASNY reminds New Yorkers to change clocks, check batteriesPosted 14 hours ago
- Sweden Town Board takes no action on proposed zoning changePosted 1 week ago
- Medicare recipients encouraged to review current health planPosted 1 week ago
- Letchworth State Park named #1 Best Attraction in New York StatePosted 2 weeks ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 2 weeks ago
Juliette Girl Scouts of the LakeRidge Service Unit complete Silver Award project
By Admin on November 6, 2017
Four Juliette Girl Scouts of the LakeRidge Service Unit (which comprises Brockport, Hamlin, Holley and Kendall) recently completed their Silver Award project. The girls learned about the physical fitness needs of children with special needs and decided to purchase and donate a special swing to the Hafner Park playground in Clarkson. They also did a clean up at the playground and planted some beautiful fall flowers making the playground a place for all to enjoy. Pictured from left to right are Kiera Wilson, Alexis Potter, Julia Martin and Skyler Walsh.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login