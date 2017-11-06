Juliette Girl Scouts of the LakeRidge Service Unit complete Silver Award project

Four Juliette Girl Scouts of the LakeRidge Service Unit (which comprises Brockport, Hamlin, Holley and Kendall) recently completed their Silver Award project. The girls learned about the physical fitness needs of children with special needs and decided to purchase and donate a special swing to the Hafner Park playground in Clarkson. They also did a clean up at the playground and planted some beautiful fall flowers making the playground a place for all to enjoy. Pictured from left to right are Kiera Wilson, Alexis Potter, Julia Martin and Skyler Walsh.

Provided photo