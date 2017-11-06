On the ballot for Election Day 2017

Local elections will be the focus on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.

Monroe County

In the Town of Chili, incumbent David Dunning is endorsed by the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform parties. He is challenged by Christopher McCullough, who is endorsed by the Democratic and Working Families.

Chili Town Clerk Virginia Ignatowski is unchallenged and has the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform Party endorsements.

Ronald Evangelista is running unopposed for Chili Town Justice and is endorsed by the Republican, Conservative, Working Families, Independence and Reform Parties.

Council Members Mark DeCory and Mary Sperr are running unopposed. Both are endorsed by the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform parties.

In the Town of Clarkson, Supervisor Paul Kimball is being challenged by Gerald Underwood. Kimball has the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements. Underwood is endorsed by the Democratic and Common Ground parties.

Peter Selig and Ian Penders are running for Clarkson Town Justice. Selig has the Democratic, Working Families, and Common Ground party endorsements and Penders has the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements.

Council Members Allan Hoy and Patrick Didas are running for re-election. They are challenged by Samantha Golden and Theresa Alano. Hoy and Didas are endorsed by the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform parties. Golden and Alano are endorsed by the Democratic and Common Ground parties. Golden is also endorsed by the Working Families party.

Robert Viscardi is running unopposed for Clarkson Superintendent of Highways and has the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements.

In the Town of Hamlin, incumbent supervisor Eric Peters is running unopposed. He has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Richard Moffett is running unopposed for Hamlin Town Justice. Moffett has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Incumbent Town Council members Jason Baxter and Jennifer Voelkl are running unopposed. They have the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Steven Baase is running unopposed for Superintendent of Highways. He has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

In the Town of Ogden, incumbent Gay Lenhard is running unopposed for supervisor. She has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

David Murante is running unopposed for Ogden Town Justice. He has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Incumbents Thomas Uschold and Thomas Cole are running unopposed for Ogden Town Board. Both have the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Incumbent David Widger is running unopposed for Ogden Superintendent of Highways. Widger has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Jack Barton is unopposed for Town of Parma Supervisor. He has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Carrie Webster is running unopposed for Parma Town Clerk. Webster has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

For Parma Town Council, incumbents Daniel Barlow and James Roose are running unopposed. Both have the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements. Richard Wilt is running for a two-year council term unopposed. He has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Parma Superintendent of Highways Brian Speer is running unopposed for his post. He has the Republican, Conservative and Independence endorsements.

In the Town of Riga, incumbent Supervisor Brad O’Brocta is running unopposed, as is Town Clerk Kimberly Pape and Superintendent of Highways David Smith. O’Brocta and Pape have the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements. Smith has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Democratic candidate Stan Main is challenging incumbents James Fodge and Deborah Campanella in the race for two open seats on the Riga Town Council. Main also has the Working Families party endorsement. Fodge and Campanella have the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements.

In the Town of Sweden, Kevin Johnson is running unopposed for town supervisor.He has the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements.

Karen Sweeting is running unopposed for Sweden Town Clerk, and Anthony Perry is running unopposed for Sweden Town Justice. Both have the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements.

There are two open seats on the Sweden Town Council. Incumbent Robert Muesebeck is seeking re-election. Patricia Hayles, Susan Smith and Walter Borowiec are also running. Muesebeck and Hayles have the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements. Smith and Borowiec have the Democratic party endorsement and Smith additionally has the Working Families party endorsement.

At the county level, Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn is being challenged by Democratic candidate Todd Baxter. O’Flynn has the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Reform party endorsements. Joseph Nesser is running unopposed for Family Court Judge. He has the Republican, Conservative, Working Families, Independence and Reform party endorsements. John Gallagher is running unopposed for State Supreme Court Justice, 7th Judicial District. Gallagher has the Republican, Conservative and Independence party endorsements.

Orleans County

In Orleans County three legislator-at-large seats are open in the Orleans County Legislature. Merle Skip Draper, Donald Allport and E. John DeFilipps have the Republican party endorsement. Al Capurso has the Democratic party endorsement. Republican William Eick is running unopposed in Legislature District #1; Republican Lynne Johnson is running unopposed in Legislature District #2; Democratic candidate Fred Miller is running unopposed in Legislature District #3; and Republican Kenneth DeRoller is running unopposed in Legislature District #4.

Republican candidate Karen Lake-Maynard is running unopposed for county clerk and Republican Kimberly DeFrank is running unopposed for county treasurer.

Democratic/Conservative candidate Tonia Ettinger and Republican candidate Sanford Church are running for Orleans County Judge.

In the Town of Clarendon, incumbent Supervisor Richard Moy and Council Members Marc Major and Paul Nicosia are all running unopposed. All are endorsed by the Republican party.

In the Town of Kendall, incumbent Supervisor Anthony Cammarata and Council Members Bruce Newell and Wayne Martin, Jr., are running unopposed. All are endorsed by the Republican party. Cammarata also has the Independence party endorsement.

Democratic/Independence candidate Janet Bolton is challenging Republican/Conservative endorsed incumbent Amy Richardson for Town Clerk.

Republican/Independence incumbent candidates Debra Drennan and Warren Kruger are running unopposed for Town Justice and Superintendent of Highways, respectively.

In the Town of Murray, Republican endorsed candidate Robert Miller and Joseph Sidonio, who is endorsed by the Conservative and Independence parties, are running for Supervisor.

Republican incumbent Paul Hendel, Republican/Independent Michael Mele, and Conservative Michael Whalen are running for two open council seats.

Incumbent Gary Passarell is running unopposed for Town Justice. He has the Republican and Independence endorsements. Incumbent Superintendent of Highways Edward Morgan is running unopposed for his post. He has the Republican and Independence endorsements.

Genesee County

In Genesee County all nine county legislator seats are up for election. In Legislature District 2 – the towns of Bergen, Byron and Elba, Robert Bausch is running unopposed. He has the Republican party endorsement.

Lynn Wessel Keane and Erin Peradotto are running for Justice of the State Supreme Court, 8th Judicial District. Both have the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties endorsements.

In the Town of Bergen, Ernest Haywood is running unopposed for Town Supervisor. Haywood has the Republican party endorsement.

Three candidates are running for two open seats on the town council. Incumbent Mark Anderson has the Republican party endorsement as does James Starowitz. Anne Sapienza has the Democratic, Conservative, Independence and Working Families parties endorsements.

Proposals

Voters will also see three proposals on the election day ballot.

Proposal Number One is in regards to a state Constitutional Convention and asks voters: “Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and amend the same?”

Proposal Number Two, is an amendment which would allow the complete or partial forfeiture of a public officer’s pension if he or she is convicted of a certain type of felony and states: “The proposed amendment to section 7 of Article 2 of the State Constitution would allow a court to reduce or revoke the public pension of a public officer who is convicted of a felony that has a direct and actual relationship to the performance of the public officer’s existing duties. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?”

Proposal Number Three, also an amendment, would authorize the use of forest preserve land for specified purposes and states: “The proposed amendment will create a land account with up to 250 acres of forest preserve land eligible for use by towns, villages and counties that have no viable alternative to using forest preserve land to address specific public health and safety concerns; as a substitute for the land removed from the forest preserve, another 250 acres of land, will be added to the forest preserve, subject to legislative approval. The proposed amendment also will allow bicycle trails and certain public utility lines to be located within the width of specified highways that cross the forest preserve while minimizing removal of trees and vegetation. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?”