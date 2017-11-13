Brockport will move village offices to make more space available for court

Leaders and residents

question Canal Corp regarding

ongoing vegetation management project

Brockport Mayor Margaret Blackman says the village has purchased the former Lifetime Assistance building at 127 Main Street for use as a new village office building.

Mayor Blackman made the announcement during the regular meeting of the Village Board, Monday, November 6. She said the move will open up space at the current village hall at 49 State Street to better accommodate the growing needs of the Village Court.

The village is paying $250,000 for the building, with funds coming from the village’s unassigned fund balance, Mayor Blackman said. She said the building was purchased for the asking price.

Deputy Mayor Bill Andrews noted the $250,000 being used for the purchase from the unassigned fund balance is, “a very small part of that account.”

Mayor Blackman said the village and court have been sharing space since the court was created in 2014.

“The court size has significantly increased,” Mayor Blackman said, “it has been difficult sharing this space.”

She said the village investigated renting courtroom space from the Town of Sweden and leasing 2,500 square feet at the former Ryan’s Big M store at 73 North Main Street, but the former option did not work out, and the second option would have been more expensive – $342,000 for a 7-year lease.

The Village Board will continue to hold their meetings and workshops at 49 State Street. Mayor Blackman noted the 127 Main Street location has, “ample storage space,” which the village needs. She expects the move to be complete sometime after the first of the year.

The move will open up space at 49 State Street in the codes office, where people will be able to wait and meet with the public defender while court is in session, Mayor Blackman said.

In other business, Mayor Blackman announced she planned a meeting for November 8 at the Seymour Library with officials from the NYS Canal Corporation to ask questions regarding the vegetation management project which is removing trees and shrubs from Canal Corp land along the Erie Canal through Orleans and Monroe Counties.

The project is already underway in Orleans County and Mayor Blackman noted an October 4 public information meeting in Brockport was missed by many residents because it was not well publicized.

Mayor Blackman said she invited the Canal Corp to host another meeting in Brockport, but, “they agreed only to a private closed meeting.” She explained that Canal Corp officials said they felt they had done their due diligence by hosting the October 4 meeting, but that she, herself, does not agree it was sufficient.

One resident from each impacted street was invited to attend the closed meeting as well as the mayor, one trustee, the village code enforcement officer, superintendent of public works and village Deputy Clerk Treasurer Erica Linden, who will take notes.

“We have a page and a half of questions we expect them to answer,” Mayor Blackman said, “We will make the list of questions and answers available to the general public.”

Trustee/Deputy Mayor Bill Andrews said residents are encouraged to attend a Canal Corp informational meeting planned at 6 p.m. on November 20 at 1 Reserve View Blvd. in Brighton.