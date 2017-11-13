Home   >   News   >   Hilton Apple Fest quilt raffle winner

By on November 13, 2017

apple fest quilt

Pictured are: Phil Slater and his wife Jeanette of Hilton. Phil purchased a ticket on the Hilton Apple Fest quilt in April  at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market. He is a GM retiree of 33 years and drove First Student school buses. Jeanette drove school buses for Hilton. The quilt was made by Beverly Schwartz of Rochester. Proceeds from the quilt benefit two Hilton High School senior scholarships.

Provided photo

