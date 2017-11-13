Judge Hammel receives award

The Honorable Allyn S. Hammel was presented with the Honorable James E. Morris award on Saturday, October 28, at the Monroe County Magistrate’s Association Dinner. This is the association’s highest award. It is given to Judge Hammel in recognition of his devotion to the futherance of justice throughout his many years of service to the Town of Clarkson Justice Court. Judge Hammel was also recognized for his desire to serve his fellow town justices as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer of the Monroe County Magistrate’s Association.

In both his professional and personal life, Judge Hammel has been in service to the community. He has been a member of the ambulance corps and a volunteer fireman. He has served on the Brockport board of education, is an active member and past officer of the Lions Club, and serves on the alumni board of SUNY Brockport. He stared his career in public service as a member of the Brockport police department and retired as a lieutenant from the Gates police department.

Judge Hammel is retiring after sixteen years on the bench in Clarkson at the end of this year.

Provided information