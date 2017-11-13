Lions Club celebrates 100th Anniversary

This year, 2017, is the 100th Anniversary of the Lions Club. As part of the celebration of its centennial, Lions Club International encouraged member clubs to do “Legacy Projects” that highlighted its hundred years of service (collect 100 lbs. of food for the food shelf, for example). As one of its projects, Lion Dave Moore proposed collecting 100 lbs. of pull tabs. The pull tabs can be redeemed for cash which is a source of funding for the recipients. Though 100 lbs. of pull tabs seemed like an unrealistic goal in January 2017, the Brockport Lions Club managed to collect almost 200 lbs. of tabs or a total of over 209,000 tabs! Pictured are Lion Dave Moore turning over the tabs to Barbara Cutrona, Vice President of Operations at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester at the club’s November 1 meeting.

Provided information