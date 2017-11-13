Silent auction fundraiser to benefit Hilton U.M. Church

The Hilton United Methodist Church is hosting a silent auction for a quilt designed and finished by “The Friendly Quilters.” The silent auction will take place until December 17 at 12 p.m. and the winner will be chosen and announced the following day. To view the Quilt, stop by the HUMC during the week from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. or join them for worship Sunday morning.

“The Friendly Quilters” consists of a group of women from the community who meet every Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. The ladies have been gathering for a couple years now and each week they complete a variety of independent and group based projects. The women work together, sharing different skills and building lasting friendships. Everything made at these meeting is made with love, or as Pauline Ryan stated, “It’s made from the heart.

This is the second year The Friendly Quilters have donated a quilt to the Hilton United Methodist Church. Many hands were involved in making this year’s quilt with well over thirty hours of work by both members of the group and a local professional quilter. The blanket is a sampler quilt, consisting of both pieced and appliqued blocks displaying an array of autumn colors perfect for any home. The quilt will fit a double bed.

Although priceless, this year’s bidding starts at $250. If you would like to view the quilt call or stop by the church during regular office hours. For further information contact Alea Floyd at amf72believe@gmail.com.

Provided information