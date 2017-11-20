Brockport Rotarians sell gourmet holiday pies

Rotarians l to r: Doris Hart (secretary), Eileen Whitney (president) and Linda Menear (president elect) review the flyer/order form describing the newest Club fundraiser. Members will take orders for pies December 1 through 12 from Special Touch Bakery of the Holy Childhood School, a well known not-for-profit in Rochester, famous for their high quality pies. Deliveries will be made Thursday December 21, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Brockport will be selling Apple Crumb, Cranapple Walnut, Lemon Meringue, Pecan and Rumbleberry (blueberry, blackberry, raspberry). These are heavy pies which can be frozen or will last for up to 5 days in the fridge. Each pie costs $18. Profits will go primarily to Rotary’s Camp Haccamo for children and young adults with special needs. Please check the website – www.brockportrotary.org – for ordering information plus all Brockport Rotarians have order forms. This is an opportunity to have one or more of these special pies delivered right to your door.

Provided information and photo