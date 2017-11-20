Brockport Rotary seeks applicants for oratorical contest

Brockport Rotary is looking for high school juniors to participate in the annual Rotary District 7120 Oratorical Contest for 2017-18 academic year. The speech, given on the Rotary Four Way Test, allows high school juniors to define their ethics and compete for scholarships to many area colleges and universities. The Four Way test requires these questions be applied to any decision making process:

•Is it the truth?

•Is it fair to all concerned?

•Will it build good will and better friendships?

•Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

These ideals lead to an ethical life.

Applicants must live in the Brockport School District, be an academic junior in high school (attending a public or private school, or Home schooled), and submit the initial application so it arrives no later than December 4, 2017. Digital applications and other inquiries may be sent to Lorraine D’Angelo at ladylore20@yahoo.com. Hard copies of the application may be sent to Brockport Rotary Club, Oratorical Contest, P.O. Box 150, Brockport, NY 14420. The copies sent by the US Postal Service must arrive by December 4, 2017.

The Brockport Rotary will hold the preliminary contest on January 4, 2018 in the large meeting room at Bill Gray’s Taproom at 6:15 pm. Contestants will be dinner guests of the Rotary Club that evening. The winners of this first contest will go to the semi-finals in the spring. Brockport Rotary will pay all application fees. If necessary, the Brockport club will provide transportation to and from the site of the semi-finals. District 7120 has all information for the contest on its website: www.clubrunner.ca/portal/home.aspx?did=7120. Once at the site, click on “Youth Services,” then click on “Oratorical Contest.” Students can download the application, speech guidelines, scoring rubric, and scholarship information. In addition, there are links to Youtube videos of the 2017 winners.