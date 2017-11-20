Women complete quilt for sanctuary

Eight women of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencerport have completed a large, quilted banner depicting the creation of the world as told in Genesis chapters one and two. The banner, over ten feet long and nearly four feet high, has been hung in the sanctuary of the church. The art piece consists of eight connected panels, each panel illustrating one day in the work of creation. The pre-creation world is indicated by the dark, disordered panel on the left side of the banner. The pastel panel on the right side includes the tree of life and symbolizes a day of rest because the work of creation has been completed. The women who made the banner are shown in the photo. In the front row from the left are: Ginny O’Keefe, Ellie Graupman, Sandy Hoover, Carlynn Gebhardt and Ruth Hagmier. In the back row are: Carol Ernsthausen, Linda Behrens and Carole Newsome.

Provided information and photo