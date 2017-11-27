14th annual Turkey Trot on the Canal

What started out as three sisters setting out on a pre-Thanksgiving run turned into an annual community wide tradition. In 2003 Amy Nesbitt encouraged her sisters Julie (Nesbitt) Mundorff and Chrisa (Nesbitt) Yeager to go out for a run on the canal on Thanksgiving morning in 2003 to help motivate them to get moving. “It was a kick in the butt we needed after having kids” said Chrisa. The sisters and a close friend, Amy Burbano, began their annual Thanksgiving turkey trot in Holley and went five miles to Brockport, using the path along the Erie Canal.

Now 14 years later, it has turned into an annual run/walk open to all in the community. The Turkey Trot begins in Brockport at the Main Street Bridge and goes out 2.5 miles and back. There are one and two mile markers for turn around points for anyone not wanting to go the full five-mile distance. It’s a non-competitive event that can be done at the person’s own pace and comfort level. This free annual event has also turned into an opportunity to give back to the community. Canned and boxed goods are collected at the event and are given to the Brockport Food Shelf. This annual Turkey Trot has grown to almost 100 people in attendance and collecting over 300 pounds of food to donate. “It is an awesome opportunity to start the day with some fresh air and take time to be grateful for friends, family and our community,” said Chrisa.