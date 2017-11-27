Home   >   News   >   Work in progress

Work in progress

By on November 27, 2017

 

Holley PArk use thisThe Canal Corp project to remove trees and shrubs on its property along the canal in Orleans and Monroe counties is underway. This picture shows the work in progress on the north bank of the canal in the Village of Holley.

Photo by K. Gabalski

You must be logged in to post a comment Login