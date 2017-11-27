BISCO donates special swing for Corbett Park Playground

Nearly 20 years ago, The Brockport Integrated Service and Community Organization (BISCO) donated a large amount of playground equipment in phases to Corbett Park, then to Barry Street Park and later to other local parks. The Service Clubs (Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary) and friends also helped assemble and install the equipment for the two larger parks. Today it would cost upward of $100,000 to replicate each playground. Besides higher costs, the intervening years have brought greater recognition of the need to provide more equipment specifically designed for special needs children.

Hence, when now retired Parks Committee Chair Hanny Heyen brought a request to BISCO last year concerning the updating needs of village parks, the organization voted to donate nearly $5,000 from its Arts Festival/Duck Derby proceeds to purchase a special swing for Corbett Park. Many thanks go to the Village for doing the actual purchasing and, especially, to the Brockport DPW, which performed all assembly and installation work.