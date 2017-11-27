- Clarkson Town Board members review architectural updates for Brook Field at Clarkson projectPosted 6 hours ago
- Brockport’s Holiday Light SpectacularPosted 6 hours ago
- Disaster assistance available to NY Non-Profits affected by floodingPosted 6 hours ago
- 2017 Home for the HolidaysPosted 4 days ago
- Registration open for Empire State Ride to End CancerPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Election ResultsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Schools invite volunteers to give feedback on budgetPosted 2 weeks ago
- Women hunters are great for the sportPosted 2 weeks ago
- Wegmans introduces tool to help consumers navigate Medicare Part DPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 1 month ago
Brockport Police give out turkeys instead of tickets
Thursday, November 16, the Brockport Police Department held a routine traffic safety check in the village of Brockport. The police union, Chief Varrenti, and Wegmans purchased forty turkeys to give out at the checkpoint. The Brockport Police set up the safety checkpoint on Main Street in the village and every 10 to 15th car received a turkey. The opportunity gave the police an opportunity to not only reinforce community safety but also to also give back to the community.
After the checkpoint Sgt. Paul Wheat said, “What was great to see was that some of the people asked us to give their turkey to someone who may need it more. They were essentially paying it forward.” According the Lieutenant Cuzzupoli, the feed back from the community was very positive.
