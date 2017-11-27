Brockport Police give out turkeys instead of tickets

Thursday, November 16, the Brockport Police Department held a routine traffic safety check in the village of Brockport. The police union, Chief Varrenti, and Wegmans purchased forty turkeys to give out at the checkpoint. The Brockport Police set up the safety checkpoint on Main Street in the village and every 10 to 15th car received a turkey. The opportunity gave the police an opportunity to not only reinforce community safety but also to also give back to the community.

After the checkpoint Sgt. Paul Wheat said, “What was great to see was that some of the people asked us to give their turkey to someone who may need it more. They were essentially paying it forward.” According the Lieutenant Cuzzupoli, the feed back from the community was very positive.