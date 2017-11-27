Brockport’s Holiday Light Spectacular

The Holiday Season will kick-off in Brockport Sunday, December 3 with the annual Holiday Light Spectacular & Parade at 5 p.m.

Officer Joshua Sime of the Brockport Police Department is the president of the Brockport Police Stetson Club which has hosted and helped to organize the event since its inception.

“It’s a family friendly event,” he says, “we expect a great turn-out and a good time for everyone.”

Brockport Police Officer Tyler Dawson and Rachel Blair are also working to organize this year’s Spectacular.

Blair says participation in the parade continues to grow, “there are lots of new entries (and) new involvement,” she says. “We rotate the leader of the parade and the group bringing Santa. This year Santa arrives on an antique sleigh.”

The parade marches south on Main Street (Rt. 19) from the traffic circle, across the Erie Canal to Sagawa Park for the lighting of the holiday tree with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Floats, cars, trucks, bands and more – all decorated with holiday lights – are featured in the parade and Officer Sime says community organizations, clubs and even families are welcome to enter floats. Applications are available at the Police Department – One Clinton Street in the village.

This year “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy of 100.5 FM the Drive and Caurie Putnam will emcee the event, Officer Sime says. Prizes are awarded in several categories included best overall entry.

“We’re all set and on track,” Officer Sime says of preparations. Fireworks are also planned again this year after the parade, he adds.

Main Street will be closed to traffic and parking during the parade, Officer Sime says. He advises those attending the parade to park in municipal lots off of Main Street and where permitted on side streets.

Downtown merchants and restaurants will be open on Sunday for parade goers both before and after the parade.