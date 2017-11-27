Home   >   News   >   Snowmobile Safety Certification courses offered

Snowmobile Safety Certification courses offered

By on November 27, 2017

The New York State Park Police will be holding two snowmobile safety certification courses for youth this December.

On December 9 a course will be held at Hamlin Beach State Park and on December 16 at The Humphrey Nature Center at Letchworth State Park. Both courses will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.  Lunch is provided at each course.

These courses target youth from the ages of 10 through 18. This age group is required by New York State law to have a snowmobile safety certificate to be able to operate a snowmobile alone anywhere other than on family owned or leased land.

Youth who complete the training and pass the exam will receive a certification.

Pre-registration is required. Call the New York State Park Police at 585 658-4692 to secure your spot. Space is limited.

