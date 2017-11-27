Snowmobile Safety Certification courses offered

The New York State Park Police will be holding two snowmobile safety certification courses for youth this December.

On December 9 a course will be held at Hamlin Beach State Park and on December 16 at The Humphrey Nature Center at Letchworth State Park. Both courses will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Lunch is provided at each course.

These courses target youth from the ages of 10 through 18. This age group is required by New York State law to have a snowmobile safety certificate to be able to operate a snowmobile alone anywhere other than on family owned or leased land.

Youth who complete the training and pass the exam will receive a certification.

Pre-registration is required. Call the New York State Park Police at 585 658-4692 to secure your spot. Space is limited.