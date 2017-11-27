- Clarkson Town Board members review architectural updates for Brook Field at Clarkson projectPosted 6 hours ago
Strong West kicks off annual holiday toy, food drives
The season of giving is upon us and Strong West staff members will once again collect toys and food for Brockport area families who are in need this holiday season.
Nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys for kids (infants to teens), are needed. Collection boxes are available at Strong West, 156 West Avenue, Brockport, in the main lobby (main entrance) and the ED waiting room, now through December 13.
Strong West thanks the public in advance for its generosity as the community comes together to assist the Brockport Ecumenical Food Shelf and the Brockport Toy Shelf.
Call 758-7542 for more information.
