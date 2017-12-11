Brockport holiday parade spectators enjoy great weather and holiday lights

A huge crowd lined Main Street in downtown Brockport Sunday, December 3, for the 7th annual Holiday Light Spectacular parade. With mild temperatures and calm conditions, a few people attended in shorts and shirt sleeves while others decorated themselves with festive lights to watch the parade.

Parade organizers said this year featured the most number of entries in the history of the parade. The Hamlin Fire Department took 1st Place this year with their “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme. The Brockport Fire Department took 2nd Place and Santa’s Helpers took 3rd Place.

Retired Brockport Police Officer Brian Winant served as one of this year’s judges. Winant was president of the Brockport Police Stetson Club when the parade first began and was instrumental in organizing the event for several years. He said he was impressed by the number of spectators he saw as he made his way to the judging stand.

Spectators enjoyed the mild weather and browsed downtown shops both prior to and during the parade. Others enjoyed hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and other snacks provided by merchants and the Brockport United Methodist Church.

Families lined Main Street for the parade, many bringing chairs and blankets.

Little Adelynn Stone and her mom, Alana Fuierer of Brockport have made attending the now annual holiday event a tradition. “It’s my favorite parade,” Alana said.

Immediately following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus lit the community holiday tree at Sagawa Park and then those attending enjoyed a fireworks display over downtown.