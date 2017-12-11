New Brockport Police Chief named

The Brockport Village Board announces the hiring of Brockport Police Department’s Lt. Mark T. Cuzzupoli as Brockport Police Chief. Cuzzupoli will be replacing long time Police Chief Daniel P. Varrenti, who is retiring March 31, 2018.

Lt. Cuzzupoli has been a full-time member of the Brockport Police Department for 22 years. He inherits a fully staffed, well-run, accredited police department of 15 full-time members, and the experience of working for and with Chief Varrenti during his 16 years of dedicated service to the Village. A Brockport High School graduate and a graduate of the College at Brockport, Cuzzupoli brings a local focus to the department.

Mayor Margay Blackman commented, “Mark Cuzzupoli has already assumed a significant leadership role in the police department. He knows the officers, their individual personalities and strengths. A strong advocate of community policing, he is a pleasure to work with.”

Upon announcement, Lt. Cuzzupoli responded, “I am both honored and humbled that Mayor Blackman and the Village Board have the confidence in me to lead the Brockport Police Department as their next Police Chief.”

Provided information