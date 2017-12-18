Churchville Lions present check

On November 21, Churchville Lion Mayor Nancy Steedman presented a check for $2,285 to Churchville Lion President Al Arilotta. Lion Nancy recently completed her term as president of the Municipal Electric Utilities Association. At the annual MEUA conference in September at Saratoga Springs, gift baskets donated by Churchville Lions Club members, were auctioned off as a fundraiser for Lion Nancy’s chosen charity – Churchville Lions Club. Tony Modafferi, MEUA Executive Director; Brent Bodine, MEUA Executive board member and Village of Penn Yan Public Works Director; and Meghan Lodge, Village of Churchville Clerk/Treasurer, also took part in the presentation. The money will be used for the Churchville Club’s Centennial Project – refurbishing and updating the Community Message Board located on the grounds of the Newman Riga Library. Lion Mayor Nancy expressed her gratitude to Brenda Adam and Lion Debbie Landers for coordinating and assembling the gift baskets. Past International Director John and Lion Bernie Rabideau attended the conference on behalf of the Churchville Lions Club. In photo – Lion President Al Arilotta, Churchville Lion Mayor Nancy Steedman, Village of Churchville Clerk/Treasurer Meghan Lodge, MEAU Executive Board Member and Village of Penn Yan Public Works Director Brent Bodine, and MEAU Executive Director Tony Modafferi.

Provided information and photo