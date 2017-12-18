Clarkson honors long-time outgoing supervisor

The Clarkson Town Board honored long-time Supervisor Paul Kimball Tuesday, December 12, with a resolution in honor of nearly four decades of service to the residents of the town; and with the re-naming of the Clarkson Recreation Park at 8000 Ridge Road in his honor.

Council person Allan Hoy read the resolution honoring Kimball, which included highlights of his many years of public service to the town, beginning in 1982.

Kimball was first elected supervisor in 1984 and over the years oversaw the construction of the town courthouse and two park lodges utilizing town forces; served as chair of Clarkson Good Neighbor Days; and hosted the Children’s Christmas Party for “umpteen” years.

The resolution also cites Kimball’s conscientious guiding of the town’s finances, stable property taxes, never breaking the state tax cap; maintenance of the historical character of the town; his efforts in providing public water to nearly 90 percent of town residents; spearheading an effort to change a state law allowing lower cost water and sanitary sewer districts to be created without burdensome red tape; and the obtaining of over 160 acres of land through grants and donations for use as recreational parks, playgrounds, a boat launch, horse arena, and sports fields.

The resolution also authorized the town board to rename the Clarkson Recreation Park “Kimball Park,” “in honor of Paul’s 36 years of service to the residents of the Town of Clarkson,” the resolution states.

Supervisor Kimball did not comment following passage of the resolution, but was visibly moved as he continued to oversee the meeting. Kimball ran for re-election in November, but was defeated by Gerald Underwood.

The Clarkson Town Board will meet one more time before Supervisor Kimball’s term ends. Council members agreed to meet at noon on December 26 to sign-off on financials. The board typically meets only once in December, but because of the administrative change, Supervisor Kimball decided to meet a second time.