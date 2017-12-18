Don't miss
Genesee County Master Gardeners hosted 4-H holiday centerpiece workshop
By Admin on December 18, 2017
On December 7, the Genesee County Master Gardener Volunteers hosted a “How to Make A Holiday Centerpiece” workshop for over a dozen local 4-H members from across the county. The youth learned about various types of evergreens that can be used to make festive holiday arrangements, many of which can be found in their own backyards. The children then used the greens to make their very own holiday centerpiece to take home and enjoy.
To learn more about the Genesee County Master Gardener or 4-H Programs, visit http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/
Provided information
