Hawley announces new projects as part of 2017 REDC Awards

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) has announced a number of new local economic development projects are being funded as part of the 2017 Regional Economic Development Council Awards (REDC).

“The benefits of economic development influence many facets of our region like encouraging new and expanding businesses, increased tourism and supporting community resources like libraries and historical sites that people visit each day and bolstering our tax base,” Hawley said. “I am very proud to announce that our community has received such a large commitment in economic development funding, and very much look forward to the completion of these projects and the benefits they will bring all of us.”

Projects to be funded within the 139th Assembly District include: $333,000 – City of Batavia Water System Improvements, $180,000 – First Light Creamery Expansion, $30,000 – Town of Batavia Wastewater Treatment Assessment Planning, $30,000- Village of Bergen Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Study, $1,000,000 – Village of Oakfield Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements, $1,000,000 – Village of Oakfield Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements, $180,000 – Western Region Off-Track Betting Paddock Improvements, $250,000 – Barsuk Recycling Railroad Infrastructure, $100,000 – Monroe County Development of a county-wide storm water system map, $57,000 – The College at Brockport will construct a new trail along the Erie Canal, $62,000 – Orleans County Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, $50,000 – Orleans County Water Sewer Efficiency Study, $37,500 – Village of Medina Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139th District, which consists of Genesee, Orleans and parts of Monroe County.