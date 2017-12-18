Hawley reminds pistol owners to recertify permits

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) reminds pistol permit holders to recertify their permits by January 31, 2018 in order to prevent them from becoming invalid. Permits issued before January 15, 2013, must be recertified before January 31, 2018. For permits issued on or prior to January 15, 2013, the deadline is five years after the date the permit was issued.

“Unfortunately, this is a new mandate on pistol permit holders in New York and the first year that owners have to recertify,” Hawley said. “The deadline is coming up and many New Yorkers may be unaware of these new requirements.

New York state pistol permit holders who need to recertify their license or those who would like more information, can visit the New York State Trooper website troopers.ny.gov/Firearms. Feel free to contact his office with questions at 589-5780, or email hawleys@nyassembly.gov.