Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District launches 2018 Conservation Tree and Shrub Program

Winter has arrived and spring will be knocking at your front door before you know it. To help you prepare for spring, the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District has released their Conservation Tree and Shrub species list for the spring of 2018. The district has been hosting this annual program for more than 41 years with more than 116,760 trees, shrubs, and plants being distributed in the last five years alone.

The district is helping communities green up the environment. Property owners will have the opportunity to pre-order more than 42 different species of bare-root conifers, hardwood trees, shrubs, wildflowers and groundcovers, as well as seed mixes and other products used for conservation projects at dirt-cheap prices. They have packages of all shapes and sizes, ranging from a bundle of 10 plants for as low as $11, to bundles of 100 plants for as low as $70. They also offer an edible fruit pack so landowners can grow strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and two varieties of blueberry plants for attracting wildlife. Native species new to the program this year are Witchhazel, Gray Dogwood, American Hazelnut and Eastern Sweetshrub.

“By planting trees and shrubs you improve both the aesthetics of your land or backyard and the quality of our environment,” said Karen Ervay, Program Coordinator. “Trees, shrubs and plants help with erosion control, soak up water, help with stormwater runoff and nutrient uptake, as well as improve wildlife habitat,” she explained. They can also assist in keeping your home cool in the summer and break cold winds during our harsh winters all while increasing your property value too.

The Conservation Tree and Shrub Program is a pre-order program with a deadline for ordering March 2, 2018.

There is a limited availability for plant stock so order early. The distribution of the plant material will occur at the Monroe County Ecopark on April 19 and 20, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A first come, first serve overstock sale will be held April 21, 2018 from 9 to 11 a.m. for individuals that miss the pre-ordering deadline.

Those interested in this program can find the order form and full color catalog on the district’s website: www.monroecountyswcd.org. Contact the Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District at: 753-7380, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with questions.