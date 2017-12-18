Update on developments proposed in Town of Sweden

Members of the Sweden Town Board Tuesday, December 12, said no to a proposed re-zoning of two lots at 4740 Lake Road and 25 Crestview Drive from residential to commercial.

The vote was 4-0 against the re-zone. Town officials said there was no reason given for the denial.

Developers have requested rezoning of the parcel three times before. Most recently, developers proposed utilizing the lots for construction of a one-story professional office building.

During a public hearing on October 24, residents of the Crestview/Lake Road neighborhood said they were against the re-zoning, noting there is enough commercial development in the area and several commercial buildings adjacent to their neighborhood continue to be vacant.

Developers argued the town’s comprehensive plan identified the property for re-zoning and that the lots are not a prime spot for residential development.

Public hearing set for Stonebriar townhomes project

The Town of Sweden Planning Board Monday, December 11, accepted the Townhomes at Stonebriar Glen proposed development on Fourth Section Road for review. A public hearing on the proposal is planned for January 8, 2018, says Phyllis Brudz, coordinator of building, planning and zoning.

In July, the Sweden Town Board approved re-zoning for the development which is proposed on slightly more than 31 acres on the south side of Fourth Section Road just east of the Brockport Free Methodist Church.

Initial designs for the development included 148 town home units, a community clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool.

Developers have said the town homes will appeal to empty nesters as well as young professionals and fit with the town’s comprehensive plan which calls for a diversity of housing.

Residents in the area have expressed concerns over heavy traffic along Fourth Section Road and the increased possibility of serious accidents with the additional traffic the development would bring.