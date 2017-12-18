Village of Bergen celebrates the holidays

The Bergen community enjoyed holiday festivities Monday evening, December 4, during the annual caroling and tree lighting event.

Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay says the event has grown over the years. It all began with encouragement from her parents.

“The school band and chorus members now participate … this is such a wonderful event for our community,” she says.

The evening started with caroling at Hickory Park and then festivities moved to Ward Park for the tree lighting, crafts, and hot cocoa and cookies served by members of the Village Park Committee.

Boy Scouts led the Pledge to the Flag and Girl Scouts helped sing carols, Mayor Barclay says. “The Fire Department helped us with traffic and safety. Twenty-seven organizations and businesses decorated trees which will then be planted around the village as part of our tree planting program,” the mayor explains.

Members of the Methodist Church Underground group offered cookie decorating and the Bergen School of the Arts offered ornament making activities. Members of the Byron-Bergen Central School Elementary Band and High School Chorus performed and Mr. and Mrs. Claus also joined in on the event.

“It’s a wonderful way to welcome the holiday season to the village, and an opportunity for the community to share holiday wishes with neighbors and friends,” Mayor Barclay said.