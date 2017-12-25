Home   >   News   >   Board of Trustees welcomes new director of the Hamlin Public Library

By on December 25, 2017
Christine

Christine Gates

The Board of Trustees is pleased to welcome Christine Gates as the new Director of the Hamlin Public Library. Christine brings a wealth of experience working with youth, technology and the public.  In addition, her pleasant persona, enthusiasm and creative ideas make Christine a great fit.  Hamlin residents are encouraged to stop in to the library on Saturday, January 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a “Meet the New Library Director” day.

Provided photo

