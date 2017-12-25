Don't miss
- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 2 hours ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 2 hours ago
- Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1Posted 2 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 weeks ago
- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 3 weeks ago
Board of Trustees welcomes new director of the Hamlin Public Library
By Admin on December 25, 2017
The Board of Trustees is pleased to welcome Christine Gates as the new Director of the Hamlin Public Library. Christine brings a wealth of experience working with youth, technology and the public. In addition, her pleasant persona, enthusiasm and creative ideas make Christine a great fit. Hamlin residents are encouraged to stop in to the library on Saturday, January 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a “Meet the New Library Director” day.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login