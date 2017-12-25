Charitable Gaming Act signed into law

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced that the 2017 Charitable Gaming Act has been signed into law. The bipartisan measure, ushered through the Legislature this spring, provides a host of benefits to charitable organizations and non-profits that hold raffles and fundraisers across the state. Hawley has been fighting for this bill to become law ever since the cancellation of the Stafford Fire Department’s classic car raffle.

“This is a tremendous victory and crucial first step toward reforming our gaming laws for the tens of thousands of non-profits, fire departments, churches, Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs and charitable organizations throughout the state.

“After a long uphill climb, and with much help from my colleagues in the Assembly and Senate, we have made important changes to New York’s gaming laws that open the conversation and serve as a catapult to tackle more changes this year.

“The law will take effect in 180 days and the New York State Gaming Commission will make any necessary tweaks. I am so proud of the work we have done and I am hopeful that moving forward we continue to advocate for our charitable and non-profit organizations and make more changes to the state’s gaming laws,” said Hawley.