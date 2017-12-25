Hilton-Parma Make a Difference Day 2017

For the 10th year, the Hilton-Parma area joined forces to participate in National Make a Difference Day held on the fourth Saturday in October.

Fifteen community groups and over 250 volunteers took part in 20 projects throughout the community on a beautiful Saturday morning October 28, 2017. The groups involved included the Town of Parma, Village of Hilton, Hilton Central School District (and its many schools and clubs), Lions Club, Lioness Club, Rotary Club, Wegmans, Hilton Community Council of Churches, Hilton Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s to name a few.

On this 10th year, this day truly made a difference and saw the most successful results of all time. Here is a brief overview of what was accomplished through various projects on that day:

Over 130 boxes and 300 pounds of food were collected from the Village Elementary food drive and full day Stuff a Bus at Tops Grocery Store. 3,589 items were collected during the Village Elementary Drive alone during a two-week time frame. The items collected required more space than ever and were unable to be completely sorted during the event which has never been an issue before; a great issue to have and this did not include food from the bus. A quote from Tina Zebulske, Hilton Parma Emergency Food Shelf Director: “The food and other items collected will be very helpful in filling the Christmas baskets for those families in need of help this holiday season.”

At the Hilton Community Center, older students made the morning memorable for little ones in costume attending the Hilton-Parma Recreation Halloween Party where the Town of Parma, Lions Club, Caraglio’s Pizza and Tops Friendly Markets provided a free meal for all attendees.

Community members could recycle electronics thanks to Maven Technologies and take advantage of certified document shredding, sponsored by Wegmans. In total 24 pallets of electronics were collected for recycling for a net weight of 14,357 lbs. and the group shredding documents reported it as the most ever done at an on-site shredding engagement.

A blood drive at Hilton High School collected 55 units for the American Red Cross and there were 27 first time donors: A quote from Chris Hart, Senior Account Manager of American Red Cross, Rochester Chapter: “We had an incredible turnout and collected 55 units with 27 first time donors.” This was the biggest donation ever for a M.A.D.D. blood drive. The large turnout was driven in-part by dedicating it as a memorial to Shelly Burritt, a local community member.

Model UN students and the Hilton Cares group collected hats, coats and mittens for the Hilton-Parma clothes closet.

Quest Elementary School students made carnations for patients to brighten their rooms and their day. Hilton High School Student Council spent quality time with residents of Hilton East assisted living facility.

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to work on the community garden at St. George’s Episcopal Church. The church donates fresh produce to the Hilton-Parma Emergency Food Shelf.

Members of the Hilton Cadets baseball team made short work of the leaves at two neighborhood homes.

Merton Williams Middle School students took on a school beautification project and prepped the gardens for winter.

At the Hilton School District transportation building open house, there was plenty of safety information, treats and giveaways.

And at the Hilton Fire Hall, an open house event featured fire safety seminars, child finger printing with the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, free smoke detectors, free bike helmets, a bounce house and a contest to win a ride to school in a firetruck. Attendance nearly doubled from 2016.

Thank you to the many volunteers and community groups for making a difference. And a special thank you to Wegman’s Latta Road Store for providing so much leading up to the day and both breakfast and lunch for the volunteers.

Provided information and photos