January 2018 Programs at Ogden Parks and Recreation

•Jump, Crawl, Wiggle, and Giggle – Join us in the gym for jumping, crawling, wiggling, and giggling. We will play fun, easy games, crawl on mats, and balance on the balance beam, shake the parachutes, and much more. All equipment is provided. One child per adult. The program is ages 2 to 5 years old and will run on Fridays, January 12 to February 9, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The cost of the program is $20 for Residents/$25 for nonresidents and it will take place at the Ogden Community Center.

•Toddler Time – The gym will be turned over to the toddlers. Balls, mats, ride-on toys, puzzles, and other equipment will entertain in this unstructured “free” time for you and your little one. Supervision by an adult is required. Please–leave all sick children at home! Program closings will be posted. The program is for ages 1 to 4 years old and will run on Tuesdays, January 9 through January 30, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The cost of the program is $8 for Ogden Residents/nonresidents for the session or $3 per visit and it will take place at the Ogden Community Center.

•Biddy Basketball – The hoops will get lowered for this fun, introductory program. Participants will learn the fundamental skills of basketball through drills and fun games. Players will practice dribbling, passing, shooting, and defense while working towards game play. This is a great class for a Start Smart graduate or anyone interested in basketball. Dress comfortably and wear sneakers. The program is for ages 4 to 6 and will run Saturdays, January 6 to February 3 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Ogden Community Center. The cost of the program is $30 for Ogden residents/$35 for nonresidents.

•Youth Basketball – Take your game to the next level. You will better your skills through drills and game play with more of an emphasis on game play. This is a great program for those who recently finished Fall Youth Basketball or anyone looking to better their basketball skills. All participants will receive a T-shirt if registered by January 5. For ages 7 to 12 and will run Saturdays, January 6 through February 3 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ogden Community Center. The cost of the program is $45 for Ogden residents/$50 for nonresidents.

•Little Lacrosse – Little guys and gals come learn the basics of lacrosse. We will learn skills through drills and play small games that stress fun. Skills covered are stick handling, passing, shooting, and defense. All equipment is provided.The program is for ages 4 to 6 and will run Tuesdays, January 16 through February 13 from 6:15 to 7 p.m. at the Ogden Community Center. The cost of the program is $30 for Ogden residents/$35 for nonresidents.

•Youth Lacrosse – Great for beginners. Participants will learn the basics of lacrosse in a fun setting. Skills covered include stick handling, passing, shooting, and defense. Small games and scrimmages that stress fun will be played. We have some lacrosse sticks for use, but please bring your own if you have one. The program is for ages 7 to 12 and will run Tuesdays, January 16 to February 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Ogden Community Center. The cost of the program is $35 for Ogden residents/$40 for nonresidents.

•Preschool Basic Tumbling – Learn basic tumbling techniques and tricks, along with stretches and warm-ups. Some skills that will be taught may include: handstands, cartwheels, back bends, and more. Please dress in comfortable clothing with sneakers. Please do not wear any excessively loose clothing. Bring a water bottle. The program is for ages 2 to 5 and will run Wednesdays, January 10 to February 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Velocity Xtreme Cheer. The cost of the program is $90 for Ogden residents/$95 for nonresidents.

•Basic Tumbling – Learn basic tumbling techniques and tricks, along with stretches and warm-ups. Some skills that will be taught may include: handstands, cartwheels, back bends, and more. Please dress in comfortable clothing with sneakers. Please do not wear any excessively loose clothing. Bring a water bottle. The program is for ages 4 to 15 and will run Saturdays, January 13-March 3 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Velocity Xtreme Cheer. The cost of the program is $90 for Ogden residents/$95 for nonresidents.

•Homeschool Basic Tumbling – This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is homeschooled! Learn basic tumbling techniques and tricks, along with stretches and warm-ups. Some skills that will be taught may include: handstands, cartwheels, back bends, and more. Please dress in comfortable clothing with sneakers. Please do not wear any excessively loose clothing. Bring a water bottle. For ages 5 through 15 and will run Wednesdays, January 10 through February 28 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Velocity Xtreme Cheer. The cost of the program is $90 for Ogden residents/$95 for nonresidents.