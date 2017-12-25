Home   >   News   >   Local couple donate Christmas tree to Village of Brockport

Local couple donate Christmas tree to Village of Brockport

By on December 25, 2017

Brockport Christmas Tree

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Semple donated a tree to the Village of Brockport to be used as the village’s Christmas tree. The 21 year-old tree came from their yard on Fourth Section Road and measured over 30 feet tall.

Provided photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login