Martin sworn-in as new Brockport Village Court Justice

Christopher Martin was sworn-in as a Brockport Village Court Justice on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the courtroom/meeting room at the Village Hall, 49 State Street.

Martin will join Village Justice William Andrews, Jr. on the bench. In April, Justice Kent Blair resigned as village justice, citing increased demands at his place of work. At that time, the Honorable John Pericak was appointed acting village justice.

“Chris stepped forward,” regarding the open justice position, Brockport Mayor Margaret Blackman told the Suburban News and Hamlin-Clarkson Herald. “Kent Blair encouraged him. They served together on the Village Board.”

Both Mayor Blackman and Village Justice William Andrews, Jr. interviewed Martin prior to his appointment. Martin needed to wait until December to be sworn-in to enable him to travel to Albany for “taking the bench classes,” Mayor Blackman said.