Home   >   News   >   Martin sworn-in as new Brockport Village Court Justice

Martin sworn-in as new Brockport Village Court Justice

By on December 25, 2017
Brockport Mayor Margaret Blackman administers the oath of office to new Village Court Justice Chris Martin on Sunday, December 17. Martin’s mother, Jean Brooks, holds the Bible. Photo by Kristina Gabalski

Brockport Mayor Margaret Blackman administers the oath of office to new Village Court Justice Chris Martin on Sunday, December 17. Martin’s mother, Jean Brooks, holds the Bible. Photo by Kristina Gabalski

Christopher Martin was sworn-in as a Brockport Village Court Justice on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the courtroom/meeting room at the Village Hall, 49 State Street.

Martin will join Village Justice William Andrews, Jr. on the bench. In April, Justice Kent Blair resigned as village justice, citing increased demands at his place of work.  At that time, the Honorable John Pericak was appointed acting village justice.

“Chris stepped forward,” regarding the open justice position, Brockport Mayor Margaret Blackman told the Suburban News and Hamlin-Clarkson Herald. “Kent Blair encouraged him.  They served together on the Village Board.”

Both Mayor Blackman and Village Justice William Andrews, Jr. interviewed Martin prior to his appointment.  Martin needed to wait until December to be sworn-in to enable him to travel to Albany for “taking the bench classes,” Mayor Blackman said.

The swearing-in was well attended. Martin noted the support he has received from other local officials and justices. He is pictured here with (l-r) Tony Perry, newly elected Sweden Town Justice, William Andrews, Jr., Brockport Village Justice, Brockport Village Justice Chris Martin, Robert Connors, Sweden Town Justice, and Dan Barlow, Town of Parma council member. Photo by Kristina Gabalski

The swearing-in was well attended. Martin noted the support he has received from other local officials and justices. He is pictured here with (l-r) Tony Perry, newly elected Sweden Town Justice, William Andrews, Jr., Brockport Village Justice, Brockport Village Justice Chris Martin, Robert Connors, Sweden Town Justice, and Dan Barlow, Town of Parma council member. Photo by Kristina Gabalski

You must be logged in to post a comment Login