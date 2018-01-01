- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 3 hours ago
Appreciations to all supporting Brockport Rotary pie sale
Selling pies from the Special Touch Bakery of the Holy Childhood School was the idea of Doris Russo, Brockport Rotary Club secretary. She is shown in photo handing a pie to Rotarian Gene Wood. The other photo shows Annie Crane, village trustee and employee of the Lift Bridge Book Shop, receiving her pecan pie. The pies were very large with a large amount of filing. The club has yet to decide if they will continue this activity next year, but it also has the advantage of supporting the bakery which employs many special needs individuals. The profits are going to Camp Haccamo, where a number of young people with special needs from our community attend summer camp each year.
Provided photos
