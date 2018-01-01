Don't miss
Brockport Lions install new wheelchair ramp
By Admin on January 1, 2018
On December 10, an intrepid contingent from the Brockport Lions Club braved the cold and snow to install a wheelchair ramp for a resident of the Viking Apartments. Pictured are some of the Lions involved in the installation, many more members spent several hours on the actual construction off site. From left to right are Lions Mike Hicks, Dave Moore, Walt Windus (project leader), JW Cook, Charlie Deacon, and Greg Lund with Charlene whose daughter will be utilizing the ramp. This is the fifth ramp project done by the Lions over the last couple of years. Provided photo
