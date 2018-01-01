- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 3 hours ago
Girl Scouts of WNY hosting free ‘90s Hula Hoop Party
The Girl Scouts of Western New York is hosting a free ‘90s Hula Hoop Party for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade who are interested in Girl Scouts. Girls must attend with an adult. Adults will also have the opportunity to register as volunteers if they would like.
The event will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Al Sigl Center, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Door 1, Rochester, NY 14620.
The event will feature music, hula hoops, dancing, information about Girl Scouts, and giveaways to the first 30 girls and first 10 adults to register as new members. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite ‘90s outfit and accessories while having fun doing a healthy activity.
RSVP is required for this free event. To register or for questions, visit gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.
To learn more about Girl Scouts of Western New York, visit gswny.org.
Provided information
