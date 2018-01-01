Don't miss
Residents of Beikirch Care Center receive gifts from Santa Paws
By Admin on January 1, 2018
On Christmas Eve Day, residents of Beikirch Care Center in Brockport received gifts from Santa Paws, also known as Jesse the Therapy Dog. Julia A. Gibbs holds her present, a white poodle which looks a little like Jesse. Jesse and his mommy, Dianne Hickerson, visit the residents of Beikirch every week.
Photo by Dianne Hickerson
