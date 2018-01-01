Don't miss
Service Clubs ring for Salvation Army
By Admin on January 1, 2018
Rotary (as did each of the Brockport Service Clubs) rang for the Salvation Army in December for eighteen 2 hour shifts each. Each club took a Saturday before Christmas at Brockport Walmart and Mahans Liquor shop. Lions decided to do additional bell ringing at Mahan’s on the week before Christmas. The results of the annual competition won’t be known until January. Special appreciation goes to those Rotary friends who rang and the two Brockport businesses who support bell ringing and the service clubs.
Provided photo
