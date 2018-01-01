Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize 2017 Awards Winners at its Annual Banquet Friday, January 26, 2018 at Whittier Road Party House, 88 Whittier Road, Rochester. Cocktails/music/networking at 6 p.m. Dinner, awards and speaker follow at 7 p.m. Silent Auction benefits – Homesteads for Hope & Monroe 2–Orleans BOCES.

Chamber Officers /Board of Directors invite the community to enjoy the Annual Banquet evening. Keynote Speaker will be Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter.

Jenny Rae Brongo is recipient of the 2017 Clyde W. Carter Citizen of the Year Award. Jenny Rae Brongo and her mother, Luann, founded Homesteads for Hope, a Community Farm along the Erie Canal in Ogden. Based on family experiences raising Chuckie, their autistic brother and son, they saw the need for “a place to belong” that would include young adults of all abilities. Determined, Jenny Rae championed opportunities, gaining recognition and support. In 2014 funding came via charitable donations, local and national. In 2016 it was possible to purchase a 55-acre property that today represents Phase I, the Forever Homestead, followed by Phase II, Farm Expansion, and Phase III, Homesteads Village. The Brongo story – with Chuckie as Founding Farmer, is a story of his sister Jenny Rae’s love – within a caring community.

State Farm Insurance, 409 South Union Street, Spencerport, will receive the 2017 Joyce A. Lobene Business Person/s of the Year Award. Dominic Agostini, and the State Farm Team, help customers/neighbors with an array of insurance needs: from auto, home and life to commercial and financial/banking. After graduation from Niagara University, Dominic Agostini anchored his State Farm location here, eventually purchasing the building. Later Kiwanis Club President, Dominic supports the Easter Egg Hunt, Canal Days, Ogden Parks & Recreation annual Pineway Ponds 5K Race/Walk, and serves on the Town of Ogden Conservation Board. The Dominic & Amy Agostini family resides nearby with their three children who attend Spencerport schools.

Brindle Haus Brewing, owners John and Kristine Boothe and Tom and Sarah DiPietro, will receive the 2017 Civic Beautification Award. The creatively renovated building is at 377 South Union Street, Spencerport. Investing blood, sweat and tears, the friends transformed a vacant doctor’s office into a casual, fun, relaxed tasting room with big-screen TV (of course) – and viewable brewery. These young parents even thought of a children’s area. The name reflects Pit Bull rescue, so a dog or two might stop by for a drink (of water). Over many months, following code guidelines and inspection regulations, barn brewing moved from passionate hobby to winning business. “Are you thirsty, Friends?” Lots of parking shared with Bob’s Pool & Garden & Fowler’s Liquor Store.

New Award in 2017! Member of the Year, Glynne Schultz, Spencerport Professional Building. Glynne Schultz shares innovative ideas for the future, plans “behind the scenes” and is a Volunteer at Community Events. Find Glynne in creepy costume at the October Ghost Walk.

Anniversaries from the December 20 Holiday Chamber Luncheon at Braemar Country Club: Adams Basin Inn – 45 years; Colby Homestead Farms – 215 years; Expressions of Dance by Lisa – 25 years; Lamont Awards & Apparel – 45 years; Lori Ritzel/Mary Kay Cosmetics – 25 years; David Moore – 40 years; Plantation Party House – 50 years; Schultz Associates – 35 years; Spencerport Federal Credit Union – 55 years; Stonewall Construction – 20 years; Suburban Disposal – 55 years; Superior Technology – 20 years; The Unique Shop – 35 years; Town of Ogden – 200 years and Village of Spencerport – 150 years. Support your neighbors!

2017 Chamber Officers include: President Jill Cordts, Vice President David Moore, Secretary Joann Carr, and Treasurer Nancy Bodhorn.

Easy to Register by credit card at www.SpencerportChamber.org. $35 members; $45 non-members. Sponsorship Levels available: Jake Conkling 352-5756. Chamber Office, 129 South Union Street, Spencerport: 617-0200.