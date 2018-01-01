Wildlife warning for Brockport

Since the Canal Corporation began their Vegetation Management Plan along the banks of the canal, some neighborhoods are being frequented by one or more fox, who have been impacted by work in their habitat. Please report any problems associated with the fox to Mayor Blackman or Deputy Clerk Erica Linden at 637-5300.

Residents should feed pets indoors only and supervise pets when outside. Flashing lights, outdoor radios, and ammonia-soaked rags will act as deterrents to both fox and prey. All garbage and compost containers should be covered and secure. Be advised that feeding wildlife, such as birds and squirrels, will encourage the fox to remain in the area.

The Village of Brockport will provide information and updates on their website at www.brockportny.org and their Facebook Page.