Home   >   News   >   Brockport Village Hall makes its move

Brockport Village Hall makes its move

By on January 15, 2018
The former location of the Brockport Village Offices at 49 State Street. The location will continue to house the Village Court as well as serve as a meeting place for the Village, Zoning and Planning Boards.

The former location of the Brockport Village Offices at 49 State Street. The location will continue to house the Village Court as well as serve as a meeting place for the Village, Zoning and Planning Boards.

Village of Brockport offices were closed January 9 to 11 to facilitate a move from 49 State Street to 127 Main Street.

On October 30, the village purchased the new location from Lifetime Assistance for $250,000. Village Mayor Margay Blackman said the move will help ease overcrowding at 49 State Street where the village hall has shared space with the village court for three years.

“The court size has significantly increased,” Blackman said during the November 6 meeting of the Village Board.  “It has been difficult sharing this space.”

A moving company employee removes a filing cabinet and boxes from the former Brockport Village Hall at 49 State Street Wednesday morning, January 10. The village offices moved to a new location at 127 Main Street to make more room for the village court.

A moving company employee removes a filing cabinet and boxes from the former Brockport Village Hall at 49 State Street Wednesday morning, January 10. The village offices moved to a new location at 127 Main Street to make more room for the village court.

Blackman said people with court appearances sometimes have to wait lined-up outside on the sidewalk. The move of the village offices is expected to open up space in the former codes office at 49 State Street, allowing people to wait and meet with the public defender while court is in session.

The court will remain at 49 State Street and all Village Board, Zoning Board, and Planning Board meetings and workshops will continue to be held there. Smaller committee meetings will take place in the conference room of the new location, Blackman said.

“The village will host an open house at the new village hall for the community sometime in February,” she said, and added that she is excited about the move. “The interior upgrade with painting, window treatments and carpets will really look nice.”

The interior of the new Village Office building at 127 Main Street. The top of the counter will be finished off. An open house will be planned for the community next month. Village office staff say the move will help consolidate office materials and records and offer extra storage space. Materials which have been stored at the police department will now be housed here, they say.

The interior of the new Village Office building at 127 Main Street. The top of the counter will be finished off. An open house will be planned for the community next month. Village office staff say the move will help consolidate office materials and records and offer extra storage space. Materials which have been stored at the police department will now be housed here, they say.

The north side of the new village office building at 127 Main Street. Village office staff say a drop box and drive up window will be installed on this side of the building and will be ready for use in the spring of 2018.

The north side of the new village office building at 127 Main Street. Village office staff say a drop box and drive up window will be installed on this side of the building and will be ready for use in the spring of 2018.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login