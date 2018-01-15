Brockport Village Hall makes its move

Village of Brockport offices were closed January 9 to 11 to facilitate a move from 49 State Street to 127 Main Street.

On October 30, the village purchased the new location from Lifetime Assistance for $250,000. Village Mayor Margay Blackman said the move will help ease overcrowding at 49 State Street where the village hall has shared space with the village court for three years.

“The court size has significantly increased,” Blackman said during the November 6 meeting of the Village Board. “It has been difficult sharing this space.”

Blackman said people with court appearances sometimes have to wait lined-up outside on the sidewalk. The move of the village offices is expected to open up space in the former codes office at 49 State Street, allowing people to wait and meet with the public defender while court is in session.

The court will remain at 49 State Street and all Village Board, Zoning Board, and Planning Board meetings and workshops will continue to be held there. Smaller committee meetings will take place in the conference room of the new location, Blackman said.

“The village will host an open house at the new village hall for the community sometime in February,” she said, and added that she is excited about the move. “The interior upgrade with painting, window treatments and carpets will really look nice.”