Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victims

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) personally hand-delivered a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, signed by nine other state legislators who represent districts along Lake Ontario’s southern shore, requesting an increase in funding for each not-for-profit housing organization to be able to meet the needs of all pending homeowner applications.

“Although this program (the Lake Ontario Relief and Recovery Program) provided vital assistance to individual homeowners, businesses and municipalities, the $15 million that was intended to reimburse homeowners has already been depleted,” Hawley wrote.

Hawley, who was one of the first elected officials to tour flooding along the shoreline firsthand, was instrumental in securing funding for this program during last year’s session and has written to Cuomo, urging him to petition President Trump to renegotiate Plan 2014.

“It is clear to us that although $15 million was a good start to help reimburse homeowners, unfortunately, it did not even scratch the surface,” Hawley continued in the letter. “We respectfully request full disclosure from NYS Homes and Community Renewal detailing the number of outstanding applications and the exact amount of funding needed for reimbursement. This funding should be part of this year’s budget.”

