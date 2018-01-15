Monroe County’s new sheriff Todd Baxter

Monroe County has a new sheriff for the first time since 2001. Todd Baxter, 52, defeated four-term incumbent Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn in the November election with 57 percent of the votes. Baxter is the first Democratic Sheriff since Sheriff William Lombard, who was elected in 1974.

Todd Baxter comes to Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with over 30 years of law enforcement experience. His experience includes 22 years in the Rochester Police Department where he served as Administrative Aide to three Chiefs of Police before leaving to join the Greece Police. Baxter spent four years as Chief of Police in Greece during their time of transition. He also spent 19 years as a member of the SWAT team, finishing his career as a Commander.

Sheriff Baxter’s military experience includes three years of active duty in the US Army (Military Police) and 19 years in the US Army reserve, retiring as a Master Sergeant Brigade, Anti-Terrorism and Training Non-Commissioned Officer.

For three years Baxter was Executive Director of the non-profit Veterans Outreach Center, leaving in April of 2017.

Sheriff Baxter was sworn into office on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. He stated that his top three priorities include addressing the opioid epidemic, providing additional rehabilitation opportunities for inmates and increasing transparency within the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Baxter resides in Ogden with his wife, Mary, and their two sons.