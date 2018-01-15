Parma town officials sworn in

The Town of Parma held its swearing in ceremony of newly elected officials on Monday, January 1 at the Parma Town Hall. Family and friends of the elected officials were welcomed by Parma Town Justice Hon. Michael A. Sciortino, who acted as the Master of Ceremonies and had the honor of swearing in each official. Former Monroe County Legislators and Parma Town Officials, Peter McCann and Richard Yolevich, and Wendy Pinzon, Parma Justice Court Clerk, were also present to witness their colleagues’ swearing in ceremony.