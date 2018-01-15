Home   >   News   >   Parma town officials sworn in

By on January 15, 2018
Hon. Michael A. Sciortino (right) congratulates the newly sworn in Parma Town Justice Hon. Daniel W. Barlow. Provided photo

The Town of Parma held its swearing in ceremony of newly elected officials on Monday, January 1 at the Parma Town Hall. Family and friends of the elected officials were welcomed by Parma Town Justice Hon. Michael A. Sciortino, who acted as the Master of Ceremonies and had the honor of swearing in each official. Former Monroe County Legislators and Parma Town Officials, Peter McCann and Richard Yolevich, and Wendy Pinzon, Parma Justice Court Clerk, were also present to witness their colleagues’ swearing in ceremony.

Jack Barton (left) was sworn in as Parma’s new Town Supervisor on January 1. Provided photo

Parma town officals (l-r): Jack Barton, Parma Town Supervisor; Hon. Daniel W. Barlow, Parma Town Justice; Carrie Webster, Parma Town Clerk; Brian Speer, Parma Town Highway Superintendent. Provided photo

