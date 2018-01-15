Rochester Chamber IMPACT Program encourages volunteerism and community service

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce has introduced its Chamber IMPACT program, an event series encouraging volunteerism and community service. The program also allows Rochester Chamber members and local not-for-profits to post their own volunteer opportunities on the www.greaterochesterchamber.com website.

The four Chamber IMPACT events scheduled for 2018 include World Read Aloud Day at Rochester Chamber member Rochester City School District’s John James Audubon School 33 on February 1, food sorting and warehouse work at Rochester Chamber Partner member Foodlink on April 12, grounds cleanup and beautification at Rochester Chamber member Willow Domestic Violence Center on June 13, and fall grounds cleanup and maintenance at Rochester Chamber member Seneca Park Zoo on October 9. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce members are encouraged to volunteer by registering at the Chamber IMPACT web page. All employees of Rochester Chamber member organizations are considered members and eligible to participate.

“Foodlink could not serve those in need and increase healthy food access for all of our neighbors without the support of thousands of loyal volunteers that spend time in our distribution center, kitchen and out in the community assisting our programs,” Foodlink Executive Director Julia Tedesco said. “We look forward to hosting a Chamber IMPACT event this April and engaging with more volunteers through the Rochester Chamber website.”

“While we are passionately focused on providing the highest quality business services for our members, Rochester Chamber is also passionate about our community,” Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said. “The Chamber IMPACT program gives our member organizations a chance to give back while working side-by-side with Rochester Chamber staff members who serve them every day. We look forward to volunteering for the Rochester City School District, Foodlink, the Willow Center, Seneca Park Zoo, and many others moving forward. I am also very pleased that we have provided an opportunity for any local non-profits or Rochester Chamber members to use our website to promote their own volunteer opportunities.”

Rochester Chamber member organizations and local not-for-profits that wish to post their volunteer opportunities, including work details and board positions, may do so by filling out the form on the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Chamber IMPACT web page at http://bit.ly/ChamberIMPACT. Submissions will be reviewed by Rochester Chamber staff and posted upon approval. Find the list of submitted volunteer opportunities at http://bit.ly/VolunteersROC.

Provided information