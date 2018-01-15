Volunteers needed for Genesee County 4-H Public Presentations program

The Genesee County 4-H Program is looking for volunteers to help with its upcoming 4-H Public Presentations Program. The 4-H Public Presentations Program gives 4-H youth an opportunity to expand their public speaking skills in a fun, competitive format.

The 4-H Public Presentations program would not be possible without volunteer evaluators. Evaluators watch 4-H youth participants give presentations and provide them with constructive comments to help improve their public speaking skills.

The 2018 4-H Public Presentations Events will be held on Saturday, February 17, 9 a.m. to noon at Byron-Bergen School and Thursday, March 15, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office in Batavia. Anyone interested in serving as an evaluator at one or both of these events, can contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at genesee4h@cornell.edu or 343-3040 ext. 101.

