Girls Day Out in Brockport

Twelve merchants located on either Main Street or Market Street in Downtown Brockport will be offering a variety of Girls Day Out activities in their stores on Saturday, February 3 from noon to 5 p.m. Activities include refreshments, jewelry making, cookie and card decorating, rock painting, fashion fun, crafts, hair styling and more. This is an activity for groups, families, clubs, moms and kids, or alone to meet new friends.

Participants may visit merchants in any order and have their tickets stamped at each location. At the end of the day, enter stamped tickets for a raffle at Lightways, 31 Market Street. Need not be present to win.

Tickets cost $25 ($150 value), and are available at participating merchants and online at www.lightwaysjourney.com. Online tickets can be picked up at Lightways prior or day of the event.

Participating merchants and activity: Beyond Yoga – noon to 1 p.m. only, begin with gentle stretch yoga; Lightways Gifts – using color and sparkle, paint rock mandalas; Aromantium Apothecary Spa – make a facial steam herbal blend; Lift Bridge Book Store – get crafty, make and decorate Valentine cards and Origami art; Arjuna Florist – design and make charming beaded drop earrings; Red Bird Cafe & Gift Shop – tasty tea and delicious desserts; Java Junction – enjoy a cup of Java and decorate Valentine cookies; High Maintenance – a “mini” hairstyle; Country Treasures – make a “wooly” pin; Sara Amelia Antiques – join a store scavenger hunt; Smarty Pants – join in a fun fashion activity; WAE Yoga – create a “mini” vision board.

Provided information